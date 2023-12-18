The European Union (EU) continues to take steps to choke the Russian economy and stop the war in Ukraine. The community bloc has given the definitive green light to the twelfth package of sanctions against Russia, which prohibits exports of Russian diamonds to Europe and improves cooperation with third countries – among which is the G7 – to prevent the circumvention of these restrictive measures. The package approved this Monday also includes greater surveillance of the limit price of Russian oil.

The head of European diplomacy, Josep Borrell, has welcomed the adoption of the new sanctions, which include individual measures against people and companies related to the aggression against Kiev and “economic restrictions that will further weaken the Russian war machine.” “Our message is clear: we will remain firm in our commitment to Ukraine and will continue to support its struggle and sovereignty,” he added.

The new package of sanctions includes more than 140 people and entities (including military and technology agents and companies), whose assets in the EU will be frozen. In terms of trade, the most important measure is the ban on Russian diamonds and restrictions on the import of non-industrial diamonds that have been mined, polished or produced in Russia. This is an important sector for Moscow, generating income of nearly 4 billion euros. The ban on these diamonds will come into force in the EU and G7 countries, at the latest, on January 1, 2024.

Europe will also curb its exports to Moscow of advanced industrial and technological products such as chemicals, engines for unmanned aerial vehicles and a wide variety of components that could have military uses. In total, it is estimated that the value of these exports is about 2.3 billion euros per year.