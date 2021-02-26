More fluid cooperation with NATO and “close dialogue” with the new US Administration. But all without repeating old mistakes. Without renouncing, in short, that strategic 2019-2024 agenda that the EU has imposed on itself to be a fully autonomous entity that aspires to have credible military capabilities. The challenge, to stop being the ‘pin pan pun’ of his cousin on the other side of the Atlantic. So despite this reunion with the United States after an insufferable period of reproaches from the White House, the leaders of the EU do not lower their guard.

Or what is the same, they seriously think about “increasing investments in defense to improve operational capacity, in addition to reinforcing cybersecurity,” stressed the President of the European Council, Charles Michel, at the end of the last day of the telematics summit of chiefs of European State and Government.

The acceleration of the vaccination process, the future digital certificate that would allow to restore mobility in summer, and the support for low and middle-income countries (especially in Africa and Latin America) had capitalized on their discussions on Thursday. This Friday the coronavirus was relegated for a few hours, to shore up a position that in the final stretch of the ‘pre-pandemic era’ was the reason for loud clashes between Donald Trump and Emmanuel Macron or Angela Merkel. Without reaching this “dream” of a “European army” – linked to a federal vision that not all partners fully share – the EU aspires to raise its voice when it deems it necessary without having to look uneasily at the United States.

THE AMOUNT: 51,000 million is expected to allocate for the period 2021-2027 the European Defense Fund. Charles Michel. “Increased investments should improve operational capacity and cybersecurity”

And the approved declaration affects it. “We want to promote the interests and values ​​of the EU, as well as its resilience and readiness to deal effectively with all threats and challenges to security.” Because “in the face of increasing global instability, the EU has to assume greater responsibility for its security.” Europe wants to be Europe also militarily, and that idea is “totally compatible” with the new winds coming from Washington; “With the strengthened collaboration we want with the United States,” Michel stressed.

The challenges



And all without taking the feet out of the pot. Without neglecting a NATO with which “closer cooperation” will be sought. Its general secretary, Jens Stoltenberg, participated in the meeting with the leaders. And he told them that “the aggressive actions of Russia, terrorism, cyberattacks, the rise of China and security problems linked to climate change” were already challenges before the pandemic and will continue to be when it subsides.

The entire new defensive strategy of the EU should be finalized no later than March 2022, when what is called the ‘ambitious strategic compass’ should be presented. The High Representative for Foreign Affairs, Josep Borrell, is the one who has entrusted the bulk of the work on this project, with the participation of other commissioners, in which a prominent role will be given to the commitment to industrial integration (civil, military and aerospace) and technological innovation.

The new international scenario that opens with the apparent ‘clean slate’ of Biden in foreign policy led Borrell this Friday to launch a message of optimism about the Iranian nuclear agreement. “We have to use this opportunity and focus on solutions to get the agreement on track and for all parties to meet their commitments. It is an opportunity that we cannot lose, ”he reinforced.