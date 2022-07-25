The emergency plan of the European Commission to cut gas consumption in anticipation of an energy break with Russia is being softened and made more flexible by the EU governments, with that of Spain among the most belligerent in favor of qualifying the Brussels project . The latest draft of the Regulation maintains the objective of a linear and general cut of 15%, but introduces numerous exceptions and adjustments to adapt the savings to the energy needs of each country. The European Commission, in addition, would no longer have the absolute power to declare a state of alert, as contemplated in the original project, and such a decision must be submitted to a vote of the 27 Member States.

The Government of the Czech Republic, the country that chairs the Council of the EU this semester, has been working hard since last Wednesday to polish all the edges of the Commission’s proposal and achieve a text that can be approved this Tuesday by the ministers of Energy, which meet in extraordinary session in Brussels. Diplomatic sources consider the agreement achievable, although the latest draft of the Regulation, to which EL PAÍS has had access, still raises concerns in many capitals.

Diplomatic sources insist that the priority objective is to maintain unity and every possible means will be tried to reach an agreement that respects the needs of each one of the Twenty-seven. The same sources indicate that otherwise Russian President Vladimir Putin would be given an opportunity to foment the division and that each partner seek their own way to maintain the gas supply. For now, Moscow has already managed to open that alternative path with Hungary, a country that announced last week that it is negotiating with the Kremlin an increase in Russian gas imports.

The Commission’s text maintains the objective of a voluntary cut of 15% in gas consumption between August 1 and March 31, 2023. But it introduces nuances that may facilitate a smaller cut in several countries, including Spain and Portugal. From the outset, the gas used to fill the reserves will be deducted from the computation of gas consumed, so the reduction percentage will be applied to a smaller volume. The latest regulation proposal seeks to overcome the objections of countries such as Spain, Portugal or Malta by offering them a tailored suit.

States with a greater dependence on gas in their mix (in Spain it is approximately 24%, as in the EU average) they may also claim that the consumption of essential industries is not counted when calculating the mandatory cut. In the same way, countries that for geographical reasons do not have an adequate interconnection with the European market or whose electricity production depends largely on gas, may request an exemption in the application of the cut.

The most recent version of the project also includes the so-called Iberian exception, which already appeared in the Commission’s text and which would allow Spain and Portugal to claim a reduction in the savings effort. Brussels offered a 5% reduction, but that percentage has disappeared, so it will likely be the subject of negotiation before the final agreement.

Spain, if necessary, would have to demonstrate that during the two months prior to the request for the reduction, it has used its gas infrastructures up to a certain level (still to be determined) to export the hydrocarbon to other EU countries. But Brussels will not have two months to issue its verdict in favor or against the reduction, as provided for in the original project, but will have to answer within 20 days.

The Commission also partially loses the absolute power that it wanted to attribute to itself to declare the state of alert that would trigger the mandatory savings plan. The project now contemplates that the community body propose it, but the decision could be amended by the 27 members of the Council by means of a qualified majority. De facto, Brussels will continue to have a lot of room, because achieving that majority against one of its proposals is usually very difficult, but the capitals would at least have the opportunity to try. The alert declaration proposal may also be promoted by five countries.