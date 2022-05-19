“The aim of the recognition is for Member States to adapt national legislation to the updated recommendation”

The Member States, the representatives of workers and employers, gathered in the EU advisory committee for safety and health at work (CCSS), have reached an agreement on the recognition of Covid_19 as an occupational disease in the sectors of socio-health assistance and home assistance. This was announced by the European Commission.

“The Commission will update its recommendation on occupational diseases in order to promote the recognition of Covid_19 as an occupational disease by all member states,” said Labor Commissioner Nicolas Schmit after recognition by the social partners. The recognition of Covid as an occupational disease, in a pandemic context, must also be extended to sectors in which the activities with an established risk of infection are greater.

The objective of the recognition – the EU executive specified – is that member states adapt their national legislation in accordance with the updated recommendation.

With Covid_19 recognized as an occupational disease within the Member States, specific rights may be recognized under national regulations, such as the right to compensation, in favor of workers in the relevant sectors who have contracted the disease in the workplace.