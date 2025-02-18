The European Union has decided to resist the policy that the US President is dictating Donald Trump About the Ukraine War. He will continue to help kyiv militarily and intend to achieve at least his participation in the negotiation process. For … This, the European leaders who have met with the special North American envoy, General Keith Kellogg, have tried to convince him that the EU will continue to support Ukraine with weapons and money. Some effect may have had this position because on Tuesday afternoon, when Brussels had already abandoned, Kellogg wanted to spread the message of the US embassy before the EU in which it is clearly said that “European participation will be vital will be vital To resolve the conflict and maintain a lasting peace, “and ends with a so far unpublished formulation:” The United States principle does not mean the United States alone. ” On Europe, however, they recognize that for now there is no Washington commitment to include the EU in the process.

Kellogg had met in Brussels with the president of the commission, Ursula von der Leyen, the president of the Council, António Costa, and with the defense commissioner, Andrius Kubilius. The message of the three interlocutors has been very similar and is summarized in the fact that Europe is the main taxpayer of the Ukraine defense. For this reason, it cannot be ignored in the negotiations that the United States has undertaken with Russia and that occur in “a critical moment” for European stability. President von der Leyen met in her office with General Kellogg to whom, according to official information, explained “the fundamental role of the EU to guarantee financial stability and defense of Ukraine, with a total commitment of 135,000 million euros, more than any other ally ».

Initially, the meeting was scheduled for Monday, but was postponed due to the call of the meeting in Paris by the French president, Emanuel macron, whose development von der Leyen also informed the American envoy.

According to the commission’s press release, von der Leyen told Kellogg that, with 52,000 million dollars in European military assistance to Ukraine, “the contributions of the United States are equalized” and “the EU is willing to make even more ».

“A fair and lasting peace”

Essentially, the president of the Commission expressed her “will to work together with the United States to end blood.” But, at the same time, he reiterated EU’s commitment “with a fair and lasting peace” and the conviction that “any resolution must respect independence, sovereignty and territorial integrity of Ukraine, backed by strong security guarantees that Ukraine and their people deserve by right ».

Kellogg was more sparing when informing about these contacts, which led some to think that it was undervalued the role of Europe. But his last message on the social networks leaves an open door to the possibility that the EU plays a relevant role in the future of Ukraine.

In any case, the position that Von der Leyen defined is that “Putin cannot obtain benefits for his aggression” and that “Ukraine deserves peace through strength and respectful of his territorial integrity, his independence, his sovereignty and with strong security guarantees ». The spokesmen of the community executive insisted that “there cannot be a durable and fair peace without Ukraine or the EU.” In political circles of Brussels, the commission or the Council is being requested to name a special European envoy to follow the situation.

The question is more than vital for Europeans. If Trump’s plans to negotiate a separate peace with the Russian dictator Vladimir Putin are carried out, they fear staying in a situation of clear insignificance against a Russia grown by its achievements in Ukraine against a Europe literally abandoned by the United States, with what that this would represent in case it tried a new expansionist adventure. If Americans turn their backs on Europe in a situation like this and make it clear that their priority is to strengthen ties with Russia, the message that Moscow would receive is that he has hands free to intreven wherever he wants in the old continent, while maintaining that alliance with Washington.

What has become clear after the Paris meeting is that Europeans are now aware that they have a vital need to build their military independence to forced marches. And if, for this, you have to return to the EU formula at several speeds, it will be done alone with those that are firmly in accordance with this position. The discomfort statements of some countries that were not invited to the meeting are explained precisely with the silence of others who were not invited because they are looking in another direction.