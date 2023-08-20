RMF: EU will impose sanctions against Poland for refusing to import Ukrainian grain

Some European states may impose sanctions against Poland in case of refusal to import Ukrainian grain crops. About it writes RMF edition.

According to the publication, there is concern about retaliatory trade measures that individual countries of the European Union (EU) may introduce. Polish authorities have said that if the EU does not extend the ban on Ukrainian grain imports, Warsaw will impose unilateral restrictions. This, in turn, is a violation of EU law and will entail the imposition of penalties on Poland.

The author of the material noted that up to 20 countries support the extension of the ban on Ukrainian grain.

Earlier, Polish publicist Lukasz Wazheha said that relations between Warsaw and Kyiv threaten the national security of Poland. The Polish authorities assessed that relations with Kiev have recently deteriorated due to the statements of Ukrainian politicians.