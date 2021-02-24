The principle of maximum caution is imposed. And with it, any minimal possibility of mobility in the EU becoming more flexible disappears. So there will be no Easter. The European leaders, who are meeting again today by videoconference, make it clear in the draft of the declaration that they will formalize this afternoon with just two lapidary phases. The first: “We must maintain strict restrictions while intensifying efforts to accelerate the supply of vaccines.” And the second: “At the moment it is necessary to restrict non-essential travel.” They no longer advise, discourage, or discourage; restrict.

The epidemiological situation “remains serious” and the new mutations of the coronavirus pose “additional challenges”. Those are the compelling reasons for caution. And all in a context of slow vaccination. Because in the EU only 4% of the population would have received at least one dose of the three authorized serums (Pfizer, Moderna and AstraZeneca) compared to 26% in the United Kingdom, 14% in the United States or the astronomical 52% already exceeded In Israel.

In addition, the sequencing of the new genome variants (British, South African and Brazilian) in positive PCRs barely reaches 1% on average – the European Commission recommended less than ten days ago to reach 5% and put above the table 75 million euros to multiply the number of tests.

They are the objective data. That are incorporated into a somewhat chaotic intra-border situation in which at least a dozen countries (Germany, Belgium, Austria, Hungary, Finland or Spain itself with Portugal, to name just a handful of them) remain entrenched to try to deal with the high transmissibility of mutations. Not to mention the fact that after months of negotiations it has not been possible to put into practice that a PCR test carried out in any EU country, free of quarantines in destinations that impose them (neither has unanimity been achieved in that).

Vaccination passport



So non-essential travel will remain banned for several more weeks. This does not mean that the debate on vaccination certificates (already thinking about the summer period) will not be at the virtual European Council today. Its president, Charles Michel, advocates “to continue our work to define a common approach” on a key issue for countries where tourism is a key economic sector. Spain is one of those that is betting the most on the formula. “More and more people are supporting her. We want a technical and material base that allows us to tackle measures to facilitate mobility with common criteria. I am optimistic about it, “assured a diplomatic source.

Although the formula may prosper due to the value it would have to encourage mobility and consequently the entire tourism industry assumes that “at this moment it is still too early.”

The key is to speed up vaccination. And although they all agree there, Spain, Belgium, Denmark, Poland and Lithuania asked Michel yesterday by letter for a serious discussion in the Council to ensure that the EU can inject sufficient funds to reinforce vaccine production in plants located in the EU to end supply problems. “We cannot lose this battle,” they warn.