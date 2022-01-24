Calm, peace and diplomacy. This was the message that the EU Foreign Ministers wanted to convey when they entered the Council, which will discuss, among other things, the growing escalation of tension in Ukraine. Faced with the decision of the US and the UK to withdraw their diplomats from Kiev in the face of the “growing threat” of an invasion by Russia, Josep Borrell has assured that the EU, for now, will not evacuate the families of its diplomats . “We are not going to do the same because we do not know any specific reason (…) I do not think we should dramatize,” he said before his meeting with European ministers and the US Secretary of State, Antony Blinken.

The situation in Ukraine is the central debate of the meeting in Brussels, in which the situation in Syria, Libya, Mali and Sudan, among others, will also be discussed. Faced with threats from Moscow, the Twenty-seven have agreed to show unity and are working on a forceful response plan. The Russian military deployment on the border with Ukraine – which Brussels estimates at around 140,000 soldiers – “shakes the foundational foundations of the European Union”, highlighted the Spanish minister, José Manuel Albares. The diplomat has opted for the path of deterrence against Russia’s intimidating gestures “through peaceful means.” “Unity will prevail,” he reiterated.

A “close to war” scenario



The Danish Foreign Minister, Jeppe Kofod, does not rule out that Russia goes further and has assured that “Europe must be prepared to react with sanctions never seen before”, which should go “beyond” those that were taken in 2014, when Moscow annexed Crimea.

The Luxembourg minister, on the other hand, rules out the possibility of an imminent war. “I don’t imagine a military intervention. We are in a scenario to avoid that situation and it is our job as diplomats,” he assured. The Lithuanian foreign minister, for his part, estimates that an escalation in tensions and a scenario “close to war is possible”. In this sense, the Baltic country is committed to “unanimity” on the European response and a close alignment with the US.

As the pressure on Kiev mounts, Germany has been open to helping the country economically and financially. Berlin, however, has blocked arms sales to Ukraine. Asked about the possibility of Russia being removed from the Swift banking messaging system, the German minister, Annalena Baerbock, assured that “it is a possibility”, but stressed that “the toughest measures” might not be the most appropriate weapon in this context.