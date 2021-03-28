The EU will not allow the export of the coronavirus vaccine from the pharmaceutical company AstraZeneca until the supply quantities signed in the contracts are covered. “As long as AstraZeneca does not fulfill its obligations, everything that is produced on European soil will be distributed to Europeans,” said the Commissioner for the Internal Market, Thierry Breton, in statements to the RTL station collected by Bloomberg. “If there are surpluses, they can go to other places,” he explained.

AstraZeneca has committed 70 million doses for the second quarter, Breton recalled, but for the moment it has only covered 30 percent of that figure, while it has fulfilled 100 percent of the supply committed to the United Kingdom.

The EU has exported about 40 percent of its production, including 20 million doses that have left for the United Kingdom, he explained. The United Kingdom, on the other hand, has not exported vaccines. Breton has assured that, if it can, the EU will help the United Kingdom when it needs doses to administer the second puncture in the necessary time.

The EU plans to have produced 420 million doses by mid-July, a sufficient figure to achieve herd immunity, explained Breton, who believes that this immunity is achieved when 70 percent of adults have been vaccinated.