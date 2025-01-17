The EU will meet with Israel to analyze its association agreement in February, a year after Spain and Ireland requested it

The EU will meet with Israel within the framework of the Association Agreement for the massacre in Gaza a year after Spain and Ireland put the request on the table of the 27. The European Commission has confirmed that the meeting is scheduled for the end of February . The matter has been practically frozen after in May, after failing to comply with the order of international justice to stop the offensive in Rafah, the foreign ministers decided to convene Tel Aviv.

The matter picked up speed with the departure of Josep Borrell from European diplomacy, to which he said goodbye by putting on the table the possibility of breaking political dialogue with Israel as a symbolic gesture for the massacre against the Palestinian population. The proposal did not have the support of the EU member states, which in many cases practice equidistance with that country.

Now the meeting with Israel will take place and, according to Irish public television, Gaza will be part of the first items on the agenda. Precisely the reluctance that some countries, such as Germany, showed regarding the call to Israel is that the meeting became a “trial.” Therefore, beyond the symbolic value of the appointment, no major movements are expected.

The confirmation of the meeting comes just as Israel and Hamas have reached an agreement for a ceasefire in Gaza, which has been received with relief by the Palestinian population after more than 46,000 deaths.

The high representative of the EU, Kaja Kallas, was scheduled to meet with the Palestinian Prime Minister, Mohammed Mustafa, this Friday in Brussels. The day after the ceasefire was announced, the European Commission announced the disbursement of 120 million in aid to Palestine.