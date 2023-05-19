The head of the European Council Michel announced restrictions against the trade in Russian diamonds in the EU

European Council President Charles Michel said at a press conference in Hiroshima before the G7 summit that the European Union would limit the trade in diamonds from Russia. His words lead TASS.

“We will limit the trade in Russian diamonds. Russian diamonds are not forever,” he announced.

Earlier it was reported that the UK will impose a ban on the import of diamonds, copper, aluminum and nickel from Russia. In addition, London will sanction 86 individuals and companies associated with the Russian military-industrial complex.

A senior US administration official said that the G7 countries are planning to “tighten the screws” against Russia amid the events in Ukraine with the same determination they showed in 2022.