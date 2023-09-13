Today the world leaders of the EU countries gathered in Strasbourg for a meeting on the state of affairs in Europe. The President of the European Commission, Ursula von der Leyen, announced during this meeting that the EU will investigate Chinese car brands. Von der Leyen says that Chinese car brands ‘keep prices artificially low thanks to high state subsidies’.

Von der Leyen begins her argument with an example from another sector: ‘We have not forgotten how China’s unfair trade practices have affected the solar industry. Many young companies have been pushed out of the market by Chinese competitors who received subsidies. Large companies had to file for bankruptcy.’ Instead, there must be fair competition.

Unfair competition in the car market

After this she switches to the EV market: ‘Take the electric vehicle sector. It is a crucial industry for the clean economy with great potential in Europe, but global markets are now flooded with cheap Chinese electric cars. And their prices are kept artificially low thanks to high state subsidies.’

According to Von der Leyen, we should not put up with this. ‘This disrupts our market. Because we do not accept this from within, we do not accept it from outside either,” the chairwoman said. That is why the EU will launch an investigation into Chinese car brands that build electric cars. “Europe is open to competition, not to a race to the death,” the president added.

“We must protect ourselves against unfair practices,” says Von der Leyen. She does not say exactly what the research will look like. The European Commission hopes to share the research results in thirteen months. So next October we will probably hear more about the EU’s investigation into cheap Chinese car brands.