Defense News: The EU will increase defense spending by 70 billion euros in three years

The European Union plans to increase defense spending by 70 billion euros over the next three years. About it informs defense news.

The publication notes that EU officials came to this decision following the annual conference of the European Defense Agency, which was held on December 8 in Brussels.

It is noted that in total, the European Union spent 214 billion euros on defense in 2021, which is six percent more than the corresponding spending for 2020. The publication reminds that in this way the defense spending of the alliance for the first time exceeded 200 billion euros.

In December, the lower house of the US Congress approved the defense budget for fiscal year 2023, which will be $858 billion.