“Transparency mechanism”. That is the name, imprecise and not without ambiguity, of the tool that the European Commission wants to incorporate into its contracts with pharmaceutical companies. The objective: to know in advance what your vaccine export commitments to third countries to control that these operations do not interfere with the quantities and delivery rates of the doses purchased by the EU itself. “It is not about blocking, it is about knowing”, is defended by a community executive that redoubles the pressure in full swing with the Anglo-Swedish multinational AstraZeneca.

And it is that his announcement that he is going to delay in the first quarter the promised deliveries of a contract that was signed in August for a total of 400 million doses, has triggered the tension. The explanations given by the company are considered “unsatisfactory”. Brussels does not understand the causes of a delay that has caught it by surprise and wants know what happened to the advance money on behalf of the Twenty-seven. Several letters demanding explanations, a telephone conversation between Ursula Von der Leyen and her CEO, and two unsuccessful meetings on the same Monday in which the tone of the discussion was raised, led Health Commissioner Stella Kyriakides to suggest that this The company could have used part of the orders “pre-financed” by the European Union to serve other markets.

A sort of resale of a serum that, for example, has supported the vaccination campaign in countries like the United Kingdom for weeks. But that until this Friday is not expected get authorization of the European Medicines Agency so that it can be distributed in Community territory.

The insinuation has not jumped to the terrain of the accusation. In fact, Kyriakides, plans to hold a new meeting today with those responsible for the pharmaceutical company to obtain answers that are still not satisfied. The main one: “The EU wants to know exactly what doses have been produced by AstraZeneca and where and / or to whom exactly they have been delivered” But all the speech load It is that the company must comply with a contract that the EU closed (it is insisted) last summer with orders formalized in October. All well in advance. “The requested and pre-financed doses must be delivered as soon as possible. Our contract must be fully honored. “

This message was reinforced yesterday by President Von der Leyen herself in a telematic speech framed at the Davos Economic Forum. ‘The EU helped with money to develop research capacity and production facilities from the beginning. Europe invested billions pTo help develop the world’s first vaccines. Now companies must meet their obligations. The German also confirmed in this international forum what the next step for the Community Executive will be: “We are going to establish a transparency mechanism on the export of vaccines. Europe is willing to continue contributing, but this is also a business, “he added.

The details of that new tool will not be known until later this week. The Commission “Is working on it” and still “it is not possible to know” how it will work in practice, raised the spokesmen of the Commission in the daily appearance from the headquarters of Berlaymont in Brussels. It is known that supply operations to third parties for humanitarian reasons would be excluded from this ‘inspection’.

It would be a kind of registry in which the producers would have to record the destination they will give to the vaccines produced within the EU and in what exact quantity. Although it remains in the air if some type of complementary export license would be required so that the serum could leave the community borders.

In any case, Brussels denies an undercurrent of “nationalism or protectionism” for vaccines. The main argument is that “from the beginning it has stood out” with actions aimed at “To guarantee universal access” of these essential formulas against the coronavirus.