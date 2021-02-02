It’s finally happening, and the deal with ZeniMax Media is about to close. The EU will decide the future of the purchase of Bethesda by Microsoft before March 5, as the final part of the process. After the European Union of its verdict, the path to the purchase of Bethesda would be almost completed. It was previously reported that this purchase would take place before the first half of 2021, so it seems that everything is going according to plan.

Microsoft announced its agreement to buy Bethesda’s parent company, ZeniMax Media in September. However, the $ 7.5 billion purchase process cannot, of course, be instantaneous. As Reuters reports, Microsoft submitted a request for the European Commission to approve the purchase on January 29, and the provisional deadline for antitrust regulators to clarify the deal is March 5. And apparently this won’t be the last deal you’ll have to verify in the EU.

Microsoft seeks organic growth for Xbox Game Studios

The EU will decide the future of Microsoft’s purchase of Bethesda

As for what it means that the EU to decide future of Bethesda purchaseWe must say that this means that regulators could simply approve the agreement as is, request concessions from its preliminary review, or choose to open a more extensive investigation if they decide that any part of it is of particular concern. Whatever your decision, we will know before the deadline.

We will have to wait and see how the rest of the world reacts, but everything seems to be on the right track. The Bethesda Studios boss Todd Howard has praised the value of this deal after the deep collaboration of the two companies over the years. Also the director of Dishonored, Harvey Smith, has spoken, saying that the two companies fit perfectly. For now, there is nothing left to do but wait. Well, the EU will decide the future of the Bethesda purchase and it is only in their hands for now.