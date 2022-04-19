BRUSSELS. “The European Union will continue to support Ukraine, both financially and with military equipment.” The EU line does not change, and Peter Stano, the spokesman for the High Representative for Foreign and Security Policy of the Group of Twenty-seven, reiterates this once again. Speaking to the press, Josep Borrell’s spokesman confirmed that work is being done to supply the army of Kiev with military material, explaining that it is one of the two channels of response, along with the diplomatic one. He specifies above all that “more weapons does not mean more war, but more capacity for the Ukrainian armed forces to respond to the aggression of Russia”, with Europe siding with the attacked. “It is not Ukraine that is waging a war, Ukraine is defending itself,” and the twelve-star bloc intends to make its contribution.

The supply of military equipment intends to weaken the Russian offensive, explains Borrell’s spokesman. We want to push Putin to the negotiating table, because “we are not facing the aggression of a sovereign state, an aggression in Europe, but since Russia is part of the UN Security Council, it is also an aggression against the rules international “. Peter Stano evokes a “joint international force” as a means of resolving the rather complex issue. A reference that recalls the agreements made in the G7 and with the main international partners. The EU will continue to supply weapons also because there is a situation that allows it.

In the meantime, Brussels is working on the sixth package of sanctions, with restrictions on oil. “We will announce it when the time comes,” continues Borrell’s spokesperson, without giving directions. The college of commissioners will not meet before April 27, and therefore the sanction package, at best, could be finalized before that date to be questioned next week.