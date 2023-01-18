The depletion of weapons stocks is a sensitive issue for many European capitals. This was stated in an interview with Izvestia by acting. Permanent Representative of the Russian Federation to the EU Kirill Logvinov, noting that this will not stop the supply.

“The European defense sector has been significantly underfunded in recent years, only the necessary minimum was present in the warehouses. And the industry itself did not increase production capacity, so it will be difficult to quickly replenish stocks, at least at the expense of the European military-industrial complex. But this fact cannot somehow prevent the deepening of the EU-NATO partnership. In any case, weapons to Ukraine will be supplied to the maximum extent possible,” the diplomat said.

He added that all the necessary structures along the lines of both NATO and the EU have already been created, and the search for available military equipment is ongoing.

“And for those who can deliver something, but do not want to, sooner or later there will be an appropriate approach,” said Kirill Logvinov.

In an interview with Izvestia, he also spoke about the EU sanctions potential and Brussels’ plans to confiscate Russian assets.

