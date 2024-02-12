The European Union (EU) intends to send Turkey €400 million during February to rebuild provinces that were damaged by earthquakes that hit the country in 2023. The newspaper reported this Turkiye Gazetesi on Monday, February 12th.

In total, it is planned to allocate €1 billion to restore the country after natural disasters. The EU decided to pay this amount throughout the year, and €400 million is the first payment. At the same time, the size of the payment became the largest in the history of the European Union Solidarity Fund.

“Sources say the support is planned to be used primarily for the creation of hospitals, schools and container settlements in the areas of health, education, temporary housing and cultural heritage protection, as well as for the restoration of some historical areas,” the publication said.

The EU Solidarity Fund is a fund created to finance responses to the destruction caused by natural disasters in EU member states or candidate countries affected by such natural disasters.

Destructive earthquakes of magnitude 7.7 and 7.6 occurred on February 6, 2023 in the Turkish province of Kahramanmaraş in the southeast of the country near the Syrian border. According to the latest data, the death toll from the earthquake in Turkey exceeded 44 thousand people, and the death toll from the earthquake in Syria increased to 5.8 thousand people.

On the evening of February 20 of the same year, new powerful earthquakes of magnitude 6.4 and 5.8 occurred in the Turkish province of Hatay, followed by 90 aftershocks. Six people died and about 300 were injured.