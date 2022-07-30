Financial Times: EU unity towards Russia is facing a difficult test

The European Union is facing a “hard test” regarding a unified position towards Russia. The newspaper pointed it out Financial Times.

As the newspaper notes, at the beginning of the special operation, European countries demonstrated a “united front”. “However, European leaders, forced to deal with rapidly rising inflation, a living wage crisis and the real prospect of energy rationing, are facing a difficult test,” they noted.

The paper wondered if EU leaders could “keep the defence” or if “their solidarity would crumble as a backlash from angry consumers forces them to moderate their hostility towards Moscow.” “There are some signs that on the energy issue, at least, this unity does not look as strong as it could be,” the journalists added.

In June, MEP and former French Transport Minister Thierry Mariani said that the EU sanctions policy against Russia adversely affects the economies of European states and does not find support from countries outside the Western bloc. He also stressed that the sanctions against Russia were not coordinated with the residents of the EU countries.