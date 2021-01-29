When the pictures of 82-year-old Brian Pinker were published at the beginning of January, who was the first patient in Oxford to receive the Astrazeneca vaccine, some in Germany also looked enviously at Great Britain. Hadn’t the British done a better job of vaccinating than the cumbersome European Union?

The EU has its own pace when it comes to vaccination. In some points that is worthy of criticism, but in other respects it is also quite good. The EU has deliberately decided against an emergency approval of the vaccine from Astrazeneca, as was carried out in Great Britain.

The EU’s procedure is also related to the fact that it would make no sense to encourage the vaccine skepticism, which is particularly rampant in some member states such as France, by examining the vaccine too superficially. The recommendation of the Standing Vaccination Commission in Germany to initially only use the Astrazeneca vaccine in the 18- to 64-year-old age group supports exactly this approach.

EU proved too cumbersome in negotiations

As far as the pace is concerned, however, the EU has to put up with the accusation that other competitors on the global market were more firm in negotiations with manufacturers during the crucial phase last spring and summer.

Astrazeneca’s vaccine, due to be approved in the EU this Friday, was jointly developed by the company and researchers at Oxford University. Brexit was just three months ago last year when Prime Minister Boris Johnson’s government announced a vaccine deal with the British-Swedish group.

The Astrazeneca vaccine is inoculated in Bath, England. Photo: AFP

May the Brexit supporters on the island in view of the hesitant Feel confirmed negotiations as the EU subsequently displayed? The answer is: no one could have known last spring and summer which vaccines would be the first to prevail.

In addition, the EU rightly decided to work together to secure vaccines from corporations and thus prevent a destructive price war within the community. Nevertheless, the community must learn its lessons from the late deal with Biontech / Pfizer – and pay more attention to the pace in future negotiations with the pharmaceutical giants.