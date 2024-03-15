Miroshnik condemned the EU for wanting to destroy Russians using assets stolen from the Russian Federation

The Ambassador of the Russian Foreign Ministry on special assignments for the crimes of the Kyiv regime, Rodion Miroshnik, condemned the European Union for wanting to destroy Russians using assets stolen from them. This is how he commented on the statement of German Chancellor Olaf Scholz that the EU is using frozen assets of the Russian Federation to purchase weapons for the Armed Forces of Ukraine (AFU), in his Telegram-channel.

“This is very European,” the diplomat noted, referring to the purchase of weapons using “money stolen from Russia” in order to direct these weapons against the citizens of the Russian Federation themselves.

Earlier, Scholz announced the creation of a coalition to transfer long-range weapons to the Ukrainian Armed Forces. He once again emphasized that Western allies will help Ukraine “for as long as it takes.”