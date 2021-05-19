The European Union has hardened the tone with Morocco after the arrival of more than 8,000 migrants throughout the day on Monday, Tuesday and Wednesday in Ceuta. A situation that the Ministry of Foreign Affairs already attributes to the dispute over the sovereignty of Western Sahara and the internment of the leader of the Polisario Front, Brahim Ghali, in a hospital in Logroño to treat coronavirus. The vice president of the European Commission Margaritis Schinas has warned that Europe “will not be intimidated” or “blackmailed by anyone” in migration matters while offering Spain “means and resources” to secure the border in its two autonomous cities.

In an interview with RNE, Schinas assured that the European Union is “too strong to be a victim” of the “tactics” of Morocco, whom he has accused of “instrumentalizing migration”, which “is not permissible”.

Schinas has offered the Government “everything it needs to help manage the border in Ceuta and Melilla. We have means, resources, the Frontex European coastguards that are at the disposal of the member countries. We will help as we can and according to the demands we receive from Madrid ».

He has also made it clear that “Ceuta is Europe” and that what “happens there is not a problem for Madrid, it is a problem for everyone.” “That is why we are in a union,” he continued, reminding Morocco that migration is a “central part” of the work of the European Union.