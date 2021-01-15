Why is Trump’s account on networks blocked and not that of Maduro, Rohani or Bolsonaro? It is the million dollar question since Twitter, Facebook and other corporations decided to expel President Donald Trump from their social networks. Something difficult to justify for European leaders debating what to do with the tech giants and the online conversation without undermining freedom of expression.

With an administration like Joe Biden’s a priori more aligned with the European Union than Trump’s outgoing, supporters of stricter regulation on the other side of the Atlantic are paying close attention to the proposed Digital Services Act (DSA, for its acronym in English) that is being cooked in the European institutions and that provides for stricter regulations for technology companies in addition to giving users the right to complain to platforms that remove their content.

His motto comes to be: what is illegal off the internet must also be so on the internet. The European institutions thus intend to update their legal weapons, since at the moment there is only a current directive on electronic commerce dating from 2000. Two years later, the hegemonic Google that we all know began its great take-off, marking the beginning of what the American sociologist Shoshana Zuboff calls “the era of surveillance capitalism.” From that moment, Facebook (and the rest of the platforms of the same company), Twitter and Amazon led in the West the army of “access guardians” who today decide on freedom of expression on the Internet.

While Twitter CEO Jack Dorsey has defended the decision to block Trump’s account, acknowledging that he was unable to promote “healthy” conversations, German Chancellor Angela Merkel leads those who advocate that governments, not platforms private, are in charge of regulating harmful content on networks.

In Germany, Holocaust denial is a crime for which platforms have 24 hours to suppress any illicit comments if they do not want to be fined (for amounts of up to 50 million euros). The disparity of opinions does not end there. The Polish government, a natural ally of Trumpism, has initiated a bill that would prohibit social media companies from removing posts that do not violate Polish law.

For the EU, conspiracy theories can endanger health and damage the cohesion of our societies, lead to public violence and generate social unrest. “Third countries, particularly Russia and China, have engaged in specific influence operations and disinformation campaigns, seeking to undermine democratic debate and exacerbate social polarization,” reads the report on Chinese disinformation released last spring.

The proposal presented by the European Commission envisages unifying the strategy to deal with content that is considered illegal. Until now, the EU was limited to proposing a code of good conduct against hate speech to which the tech giants subscribe. The European institutions intend to end the dogma of section 230 of the US law, which gives social media companies immunity from civil liability for content posted by their users.

For years, especially in this legislature, the European Parliament has defended a greater public presence to regulate the digital standards of the EU. “The solution is not to force the platforms to regulate and restrict freedom of expression. It should not be the corporations but the democratic institutions and the judges who decide to suppress or not a message that they consider illegal, “said Kim Van Sparrentak, of the Dutch Greens, in the Committee of Internal Market and Consumer Protection (IMCO) of the EP that took place last Monday.

At the same meeting, Prabhat Agarwal, who heads the European Commission unit responsible for regulating online platforms and e-commerce, told MEPs that “it is no longer acceptable in our opinion for platforms to make only certain key decisions without any control, without accountability, without any type of dialogue or transparency about the type of decisions they make.

The EP Commission for Civil Liberties, Justice and Home Affairs (LIBE) urges the Commission that the content removal measures only apply to “illegal content” by European or national legislation, and not to “Harmful content”, such as hoaxes, protected by the rules on freedom of expression.

Meanwhile, Brussels is advancing on the path of technological and regulatory sovereignty with milestones such as the entry into force in 2018 of the General Data Protection Regulation (RGPD), on data protection of natural persons.