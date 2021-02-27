Having its own satellite network that offers high-speed internet access to any corner of the European Union and makes it more resistant to cyberattacks, extending the use of unmanned vehicles such as drones, taking advantage of its constant technological development in fields such as defense and even being able to activate a space traffic monitoring network that prevents possible impacts between satellites in orbit are some of the emblematic challenges that Brussels has set itself in an ambitious plan presented this week that seeks the maximum use in the civil world of the constant technological innovation that occurs in areas such as the aeronautical, space or military industries.

It is about going further and spurring with funding a constant inertia in recent decades: the significant increase in the use of digital and other emerging technologies, such as robotics, or artificial intelligence in all industries. The European Commission project, already sent to the rest of the community institutions, poses challenges that, in reality, develop the European industrial strategy presented in March of last year, just after the outbreak of the pandemic, and that for obvious reasons almost went unnoticed but that now returns to the fore.

As a first step you will identify “relevant critical technologies” in the defense, space and civil industries (today, for example, we talk about Artificial Intelligence, smart sensors, high definition earth observation systems, and so on). The list will be reviewed and updated every two years, according to the methodology approved by Brussels. A concrete roadmap will then be established for each of them, guaranteeing economic coverage, milestones and fields of application, for which “all interested parties will be brought together, such as governments, industry, academia and civil society.” .

The idea is that from the second semester, coinciding with the effective activation of the ‘Next Generation’ and the recovery plan of 750,000 million euros aimed at environmental sustainability and digitization (in June the first bond issue will be launched to finance it ), Brussels identifies ‘start-ups’, SMEs and research centers “to facilitate their entry into the defense, security or space markets.” An instrument supported by artificial intelligence is announced that would help them “navigate the labyrinth of EU funding and find” the best possible coverage, highlights Vice President and Commissioner for the Digital Economy and Society, Margrethe Vestager.

Here, technological innovation that could be applicable to law enforcement, border guards or customs officials will be prioritized in order to improve their work. All this without losing reference to the “three flagship projects” on drone technologies, high-capacity internet supported by a satellite system and space traffic management. “They should lead to improvements in access to connectivity for everyone in Europe with new standards to avoid collisions in space,” he says.

Incubator



According to the schedule set, by the end of 2021, the Community Executive understands that intersectoral coordination should have improved with the first lines of financing activated, which would be reinforced in the first half of 2022, when a kind of incubator for new companies would also be launched technological.

In the short term, one of the keys will be to promote public-private partnerships to accelerate the green and digital milestones, on the frontispiece of the Next Generation. For which a disbursement of 10 billion euros is expected from the European Commission, which should be supplemented in a similar amount by the Member States. Ten agreements of these characteristics are today in the portfolio in fields as varied as robotics, the factories of the future, intelligent buildings or ecological vehicles.