Sinologist Ostrovsky: EU Wants to Get Closer to China to Get Out of Crisis

The European Union (EU) wants to get closer to one of Russia’s key partners, China, to get out of the current economic crisis. This was stated by Andrei Ostrovsky, chief researcher at the Institute of Oriental Studies of the Russian Academy of Sciences, reports RIA News.

“Western politicians are flocking to China because they see that Beijing is doing better than others in the current economic crisis. (…) China is number one in the world in terms of foreign trade, and everyone expects even higher figures,” the expert said.