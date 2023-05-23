The border between security and privacy on the Internet is very fine. The conflict between how far the second can be violated to guarantee the first is permanently open. The European Union will debate and approve during the Spanish presidency, if the schedule is met, a regulation (directly applicable) that obliges companies of web services to “assess, mitigate the risks and, if necessary, detect, report and eliminate the sexual abuse of minors in their services”. The EU institutions and dozens of associations related to children’s rights support the initiative in the face of a problem that affects “at least one in five children”, according to the study by the Council of Europe One in Five. On the contrary, entities such as Xnet, a network of defenders of digital rights, and other specialists believe that the proposal is unfeasible, it seeks to end confidentiality in communications and threatens fundamental freedoms. The regulation itself considers that these will be affected, but justifies their limitation.

The regulation proposed by the Commission has been defended by the Swedish Social Democrat Ylva Johansson as EU Commissioner for Internal Affairs, while the rapporteur for the regulation is the Spanish MEP Javier Zarzalejos (PP). The main argument is that, according to the explanatory memorandum of the proposal, “one in three respondents during a study admitted that they had been asked to do something sexually explicit online during their childhood and more than half had experienced some form of abuse”. sexual”. In the last 10 years, the incidence has grown by 6,000%, according to the associations platform eurochild. “We, as a collective of organizations that fight for children’s rights, safety and protection online and offline, support the proposal of the European Commission as a critical step towards better protection of minors”, affirm the organizations in an open letter.

Until now, in Europe, the identification of suspected pedophilia is voluntary by companies. The EU considers that “the vast majority of complaints come from a handful of them” and “a significant number do not take any action”. On the contrary, the problem of online abuse continues to grow. The National Center for Missing & Exploited Children (NCMEC), to which service providers in the United States are required to report child abuse, receives 30 million reports a year, of which more than a million are from EU member states.

The regulation establishes that a European center for the prevention and fight against the sexual abuse of minors will facilitate access to “reliable technologies” and what “indicators” companies will look for to “detect, report, block and remove sexual abuse materials from minors”. These search algorithms, according to the standard, will try to avoid false positives or erroneous complaints and will conform to criteria “verified by judicial bodies or independent administrative authorities of the Member States.”

However, among the regulatory options, the EU includes the most exhaustive, which requires companies to detect not only known (confirmed) materials, but also new ones, referring to those that “could constitute material of abuse, but that they have not yet been confirmed as such by an authority”, as well as those aimed at recruiting minors.

“The measures contained in the proposal affect, first of all, the exercise of the fundamental rights of the users of the services in question”, admits the text of the regulation in reference, “respect for privacy (including the confidentiality of communications , as part of the right to respect for private and family life), to the protection of personal data and to freedom of expression and information”.

“Although they are of great importance, none of these rights is an absolute prerogative and must be considered according to their role in society (…). He article 52paragraph 1, of the Charter of Fundamental Rights of the European Union allows limiting them, subject to the conditions established in said provision ”, argues the EU.

In this sense, the proposed regulation states that the technologies applied will be “the least intrusive to privacy” and will be executed “anonymously”. It also “guarantees the right to effective judicial protection in all phases, from detection to elimination, and limits the conservation of material and data to what is strictly necessary.”

The EU also admits that “company freedom comes into play”, since it subjects operators to “an overload and may affect the free choice of customers and suppliers or contractual freedom”. “This right does not constitute an absolute prerogative either; it is possible to initiate a wide range of interventions that establish limitations on the exercise of economic activity for the sake of the general interest”, insists the EU.

The initiative has been rejected by companies in the sector and groups in defense of digital rights under the premise that “the abuse of minors is horrendous, but the regulation does not solve the problem, it establishes mass surveillance, annuls the inviolability of communications , weakens effective judicial protection, attacks technological SMEs in favor of monopolies and will generate false positives that can affect anyone and will block investigators”, according to Xnet.

Sergio Salgado, a member of this platform, doubts that the initiative is to combat pedophilia on the Internet. “The idea is old: to put an end to Internet encryption and the privacy of communications,” he says. Salgado describes the regulation as a twist on the first rule, which was called Chat Control 1: “It’s the same, but making control mandatory: it’s the old dream of power for which, in general, encryption and privacy it’s a problem”.

“There is only one fundamental right that does not admit any type of restriction: the freedom to think. The rest admit them, but they must be minimal and under effective judicial protection. In no case can the internet be turned into a space of exception. It is like saying that the police can enter anyone’s house without a mandate, but promising that he will not enter, ”she says.

Salgado points out false positives as one of the big problems. “Innocent people will be harmed,” he affirms, pointing out that “these unfounded accusations will also flood investigators who do effectively prosecute pedophilia.”

Google suspended the accounts of two users in the United States who sent photos of their children to pediatricians for infection monitoring. In Spain, the Valencian professor David Barberá was left without access to thousands of private files in the cloud due to alleged images that the same company considered suspicious.

“The big companies are going to be a private police force and they are going to have a conservative criteria: they don’t want legal problems or risks. In case of doubt, the material is deleted. Your priority is not going to be maintaining free speech and open conversation on the internet. In addition, effective judicial protection is based on the fact that you are the one who has to go to court”, argues Salgado.

“It is a legislation that uses child sexual abuse to curtail digital rights and this does not work like that; you cannot sacrifice freedom for security,” she concludes.

European Digital Rightsan international grouping of organizations in favor of civil rights, agrees with Xnet and calls for the withdrawal of the EU regulation: “It will force the providers of all our digital chats, messages and emails to know what we are writing and sharing on at all times and will remove the possibility of anonymity from many legitimate spaces online.”

Javier Zarzalejos, MEP rapporteur for the regulation, disagrees with all the precautions and defend the benefits of the proposal. He stresses that all companies will have to “carry out a risk analysis” and that this is not the same in all cases: “A payment service in which there are effective age verification mechanisms is not the same as services such as chats whose business appeal is that one can interact freely and anonymously with anyone. It will be the competent authority of each State that assesses whether the risk analysis is sufficient, realistic, and will have to approve the protection measures. There are no measures that companies can adopt without authorization from the competent authorities”.

It also rejects that the obligation to scan communications violates their privacy. “The encryption is maintained. The technology that is applied is extraordinarily reliable and acts in a very similar way to that detected by the spam [correo no deseado]. According to some indicators, the algorithms detect the cases. There is no access to the content of the communication and they act as classifiers”.

“Companies have to introduce human verification to determine that patterns compatible with a case of child sexual abuse are detected. Suspicions have to be referred to the State security forces and bodies. For one or two sentences or for sending photos of my grandchildren on the beach, no one is going to deduce that we are dealing with a minor who is being harassed or attracted for purposes of sexual abuse”, added the MEP. In this sense, Zarzalejos establishes an analogy: “All letters go through a scanner to prevent them from carrying illegal products. The fact that it goes through the scanner does not mean that the Post Office knows what I write in a letter”.

It also agrees with the EU approach that limits to freedoms can be established. “There are no absolute fundamental rights and here we are talking about an extremely serious crime.” “Fortunately, we have a very broad framework of guarantees and a judicial authority. The idea is that we have a regulation that is sufficiently adaptable, proof of technological evolution, and that provides a legal framework that allows us to keep it current in a changing environment”, he adds.

“We are not establishing blanket control of all communications. We are talking about tools that do not require access to the content and are subject to review, to specific conditions imposed by law. It is already applied in the prevention of terrorism with a regulation that works and has many similarities with this one ”, he concludes.

Swedish Social Democrat Ylva Johansson, who brought the Commission proposal, he also defends her: “As adults, it is our duty to protect children. Child sexual abuse is a real and growing danger. The proposal establishes clear obligations for companies to detect and report abuse of minors, with strong safeguards that guarantee the privacy of all, including children.

