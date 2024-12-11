The Twenty-Seven have agreed on a joint position regarding the reform to strengthen road safety in the European Union and advocate, in line with what was proposed by Brussels and also endorsed by the European Parliament, that the withdrawal of the driving license for a serious offense be effective throughout the community territory, although with changes with respect to the initial proposal to limit the exchange of information between States and proposes a review clause.

The general approach agreed by the EU Transport Ministers meeting in Brussels will now allow the co-legislators (Council and European Parliament) to begin negotiations to finalize the details of the new rule, promoted by the European Commission to prevent offenders from driving. with impunity in other countries in the common area despite having been sanctioned with the withdrawal of the permit in another country.

Thus, the Member State that issues the driving license must apply, “under specific conditions and in accordance with its own national legislation”, the suspension of the driving license imposed by another EU country to the person responsible for a serious infringement.

However, the countries propose a different approach to that proposed by Brussels that the suspension has a general effect throughout the European Union, given that a Member State cannot guarantee that traffic sanctions based on national decisions will be applied in the same way. way in the rest of the sovereign Member States.









For this reason, they advocate supporting the reform of the mechanism for mutual recognition of driving licenses provided for in the new driving directive, which is also under negotiation between the 27 and the European Parliament and in which provisions on the withdrawal of permits or the conditions of a new license.

They also establish different types of suspension with clear and adapted definitions to ensure that all Member States can implement the directive even when dealing with types of infringement that do not exist as such in their own national system.

To reduce bureaucracy, it is also expected that sanctions with a duration of less than three months or whose punishment period to apply is less than one month will be outside the scope of the directive.