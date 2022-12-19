As it stands now, we still have a year of excise discount at the pump in the Netherlands. In 2024 we will therefore pay the old tax rate on fuel again, but in 2027 the levies may increase even more. The European Union wants to tax everything that emits CO2, including petrol and diesel.

Energy reporter Mark Beekhuis says against BNR: ‘A research institute has calculated that it is 10 cents per liter of petrol and 12 cents per liter of diesel. These are not official amounts that come from the European Union, so I’ll keep a small caveat.’ We currently have a discount of more than 17 cents on Euro 95. In total, the levies would therefore increase by 27 cents for petrol.

The tax is there to significantly reduce CO2 emissions. In 2030, emissions in Europe must be halved and in 2050 the EU wants to be completely climate neutral. In addition to extra tax on fuel, there would be a levy for gas use in the home, for example. However, there must be an extra budget with subsidies for insulation and sustainability.

The member states of the EU and the full parliament still have to approve the new CO2 measures. If the new rules are approved, you will therefore pay more tax on fuel in 2027. The Dutch government wants to introduce road pricing in 2030, so a lot will change for motorists.