FT: EU countries are exploring the possibility of designating the IRGC as a terrorist organization

Germany and France are considering the idea of ​​recognizing the Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps (IRGC, elite units of the Iranian Armed Forces) as a terrorist organization in the European Union. British newspaper writes about it Financial Times (FT) with reference to sources familiar with the discussion of this issue.

According to them, Berlin and Paris expressed support for the inclusion of the IRGC in the list of terrorist organizations at a recent meeting of foreign ministers of EU member states. It is expected that the legal service of the alliance will prepare an opinion on the legality of this measure within three weeks. The newspaper also quotes EU High Representative for Foreign Affairs and Security Policy Josep Borrell, who confirmed that “many member states support this proposal.”

The FT notes that the designation of the IRGC as a terrorist group will likely make it impossible to renew the Joint Comprehensive Plan of Action (JCPOA) on Iran’s nuclear program.

On January 23, German Foreign Minister Annalena Berbock said the EU should consider listing the IRGC as a terrorist organization. On the same day, the head of European diplomacy, Josep Borrell, justified this call, saying that it was caused by emotions. In Iran, the EU’s desire to recognize the IRGC as a terrorist organization was called a shot in the leg.