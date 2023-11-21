FT: The Czech Republic has proposed limiting the freedom of movement of diplomats from Russia within the EU

The Czech Republic has proposed to the European Union (EU) to limit the freedom of movement of diplomats from Russia within the community. The newspaper reports this Financial Times (FT).

It is noted that, according to the Czech initiative, it is proposed to introduce a rule for Russian diplomats according to which they will be able to stay exclusively within the EU country that issued visas and residence permits.

As the publication emphasizes, such an initiative is difficult to implement from a legal point of view, so it will not be included in the draft 12th package of sanctions against Russia.

Earlier it became known that Switzerland could join the 12th package of EU sanctions. At the same time, the Swiss State Secretariat for Economic Affairs emphasizes that in each specific case the government of the country decides whether Bern should apply the restrictions imposed by the EU in full, in part, or reject them altogether.