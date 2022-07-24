EU countries are trying to achieve exemptions from the European Commission (EC) plans to reduce gas consumption by 15% between August 2022 and March 2023. On Sunday, July 24, the newspaper reported Financial Times with reference to the draft proposal.

As the newspaper reported the contents of the document, the EU countries consider it necessary to take into account the mandatory target indicators for the dependence of each individual EU country on Russian gas. Also, according to the EU member states, the amount of blue fuel sent to storage should be taken into account.

The EU also proposes to provide an exception to countries that have the ability to supply gas to other EU countries.

At least five EU countries must make a request for a majority of member states to approve the requirement, the newspaper notes.

Earlier, on July 23, Hungarian Foreign Minister Szijjártó said that the West was opposed to the EC’s call to reduce gas consumption.

On the same day, Hungary did not support the initiative of the EC, which proposed to reduce the demand for gas in the European Union (EU) by 15%. At the same time, it is emphasized that Hungary is negotiating with Russia on additional gas purchases.

On July 21, Greece did not accept the proposal of the European Commission to reduce natural gas consumption by 15%.

On the same day, it was reported that Portugal, following Spain, refused to cut gas consumption.

Earlier, on July 20, the European Commission proposed to the EU countries to set a goal of reducing gas demand by 15% for the period from August to April. The plans of EC President Ursula von der Leyen to force EU countries to save gas were reported by the German edition Die Welt the day before. According to the list of actions in an emergency situation with gas, all countries of the union will have to voluntarily reduce the consumption of blue fuel.

Prior to this, on July 10, Bild reported that Germany began to prepare for the winter, creating halls for people unable to pay for heating. The author of the article writes that these multifunctional premises, which previously hosted sports events, exhibitions and concerts, have already been used as a vaccination center during the coronavirus pandemic, and now beds and affordable heat will be installed there.