The European Commissioner for the Economy, Paolo Gentiloni. EFE

More information

The recovery of the world economy is as explicit as it is uneven. The indicators of the two most important economies, the US and China, are unequivocally expressive of one of the most intense expansionary phases in recent times. The reasons not known are less remarkable. On the one hand, the success in the fight against the pandemic —through vaccinations in the United States and a good containment of infections in China—; on the other, the adoption in Washington of economic policies as exceptional and aggressive as the threats derived from the paralysis imposed by the spread of the virus. Faced with the buoyant growth of the two world giants, the euro zone registered a 0.6% contraction in the first quarter.

The US Administration has once again offered a lesson in pragmatism and agility by adopting stronger fiscal policies than those adopted by President Obama in reaction to the 2008 financial crisis. Those decisions have been coupled with effective tax administration. vaccines. The employment data and a year-on-year growth of over 6% of GDP in the first quarter are revealing.

The contrast with Europe is therefore marked, to a large extent a reflection of the greater speed in the execution of the decisions that that political structure allows, but also of the quantitative scope of the budgetary stimuli committed. However, unlike what happened in the previous crisis, the European institutions have reacted in the right direction from the beginning. Both the ECB and the Council and the Commission. The step taken with the definition of common financing mechanisms and their channeling towards modernizing investments in the economies is of great political significance, but also economic. It will allow over the next few years not only to settle the recovery, but to do so on firmer foundations, increasing productivity and potential growth.

This is of special relevance for the Spanish economy, the one most affected by the pandemic, as evidenced by the pronounced contraction of the economy last year, close to 11%. The expected relapse in the first quarter of this year, a reduction in GDP of 0.5% quarterly, is due to the impact of the third wave of infections and the extraordinary storm in January. The equally recessive behavior of the main destinations for exports of goods and services completes the reasons for this behavior.

The contrast is painful. But both Spain and the EU have cause for moderate optimism. The vaccination process is now proceeding apace; the German Constitutional Court has given the green light to the European recovery plan; the very push of other powers will have a positive effect. It is urgent now that all member countries ratify the plan; that the Commission maintain an agile attitude in the early stages; that initiatives take shape – such as the passport for vaccinated people – that facilitate mobility; and that the States do not hesitate to activate the measures at their disposal. Spain, for example, must quickly disburse the 7,000 million aid already planned. Of course, in parallel it corresponds to outline reforms so that the new growth is sustainable. The EU, partly by its nature, is slowing down. But there are reasons for optimism.