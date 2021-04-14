The high expectations generated by the so-called ‘digital green vaccination certificate’ of the EU were diluted this Wednesday when it was announced that it will not restore free mobility. Unlike what had been initially proposed, the document will not give travelers carte blanche to move through the community space since the Twenty-seven will each reserve the power to impose restrictions and quarantines depending on the health situation. These should be announced and specified 48 hours in advance.

The certificate regulation “should not cover the decisions of the member states to impose or exempt restrictions on freedom of movement”, includes the text agreed by the permanent ambassadors of the Union, meeting this Wednesday in Brussels to establish the negotiating position of the Advice.

The qualifications to the ‘green certificate’, which is now pending approval by the European Parliament, are due to the fears that a return to freedom of movement had raised in a context in which the health situation differs in each country as well as vaccination campaigns, which are still at a much slower pace than expected. In any case, the objective that it can enter into force at the end of June remains.

The document will be valid for twelve months, although at first it was proposed that it be valid until the end of the pandemic. It will be free, although the authorities could charge for “services associated” with its preparation in case of “repeated losses”.

The certificate will contain information on whether your carrier has been vaccinated, has generated antibodies after passing Covid-19 or has a recent negative PCR. Likewise, it will be available in digital and paper format and will be broadcast in English and in the official language of the issuing country.

The Portuguese Prime Minister, António Costa, whose country holds the semester presidency of the EU, insisted on Wednesday that it will not be in any case a travel document “to reinforce the principle of non-discrimination, in particular, towards unvaccinated people.”