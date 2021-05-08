The EU-India summit, which had become one of the key objectives of the Portuguese presidency – its prime minister, Antonio Costa, came to define this event as “the jewel in the crown” – had to be held virtually from Porto before the impossibility of moving the Prime Minister of New Delhi, Narendra Modi.

The dramatic situation in the country, which yesterday exceeded four thousand deaths from coronavirus, set the tone for this virtual meeting scheduled for months, which lasted for more than an hour. In it, the heads of the community institutions conveyed “their solidarity and support with everything you need” to the Indian leader to overcome the pandemic coup that has collapsed the health system of the Asian colossus.

So far, India has received some € 100 million worth of emergency medical aid from Europe. Many countries have joined with vital medical teams, individually and through the European Civil Protection mechanism. Spain, for example, has so far confirmed the shipment of 165 respirators and 119 oxygen concentrators.

This Saturday’s meeting sealed this commitment, but it also gives a decisive boost to the bilateral relationship in all areas. The EU is today India’s largest trading partner and the second destination for this country’s exports, with an increase in the last decade of around 70%. In addition, some 6,000 European companies are present in India. “We have agreed to launch negotiations and mutually reinforce trade agreements.”

What paves the way for a “balanced, ambitious, comprehensive and mutually beneficial agreement that can respond to current challenges” is reflected in a lengthy 33-point statement that advocates driving “inclusive growth through trade, connectivity and technology ”and the commitment to climate neutrality, in addition to collaborating side by side to combat the pandemic and universalize vaccination in a country that provides 60% of the vaccines distributed throughout the globe.