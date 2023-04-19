Nicaragua’s sudden decision to withdraw the pleaset The ambassador appointed by the EU to represent the Twenty-seven before the Ortega-Murillo regime has taken the European Commission somewhat by surprise. The Community Executive, who wants to avoid a total break in relations with Managua, is taking his time to analyze the unexpected diplomatic maneuver on Tuesday. For the moment, he limits himself to saying that he “takes note” of a decision that, he stresses, he hopes will only be “temporary”.

“We take note of the decision of the Government of Nicaragua to suspend the appointment of the designated ambassador of the European Union”, Fernando Ponz, said this Wednesday the spokesman for Foreign Affairs of the European Executive, Peter Stano. When asked if the EU plans to reciprocate the measure, as it did in a previous diplomatic crisis last October, Stano has evaded a clear answer, alleging that Brussels interprets Managua’s gesture as a “temporary decision” that he hopes can be reversed. .

“We remain convinced that full diplomatic relations and a constructive dialogue should continue to be the norm in bilateral relations”, he has limited himself to underlining.

In this way, Brussels is committed to caution so as not to further worsen very tense relations since the violent repression of the protests in Nicaragua in 2018. Precisely, the trigger for the new wave of indignation from the leadership of Managua has been a brief European statement published on Tuesday recalling the “sad” fifth anniversary of the beginning of those demonstrations for democracy that ended in a “systemic repression” exercised by the regime since then.

With a rotating presidency of the EU that Spain will assume in little more than two months, a country that wants to bet decisively during its semester at the head of the European bloc to bring closer and strengthen ties with Latin America, the idea is to avoid a new pulse that leads to another diplomatic crisis like the one in October. At that time, Brussels responded to the expulsion from Managua of its ambassador, Bettina Muscheidt, with the declaration of persona non grata of the Nicaraguan representative before the European institutions, Zoila Yanira Müller Goff, and with the extension for one year, until mid-October 2023, of the sanctions against 21 citizens (among them a son of Daniel Ortega and Rosario Murillo) and three entities of Nicaragua in force since the end of 2019 due to the “deterioration of the political and social situation” in the country.

In Managua, the European reactions and comments to his decision, at the beginning of the year, to release and immediately deport more than 200 political prisoners, whom he stripped of their Nicaraguan nationality, have not liked at all, as he did shortly after with almost another hundred of dissidents, from whom he also confiscated property. Since then, Brussels has urged Nicaragua to “revoke” its decision, recalling that these actions constitute “a violation of the fundamental rights” of those affected and “of international law” that do nothing more than “continue to isolate” Managua internationally.

Something that, for MEP Javi López, deepens with the new diplomatic setback in Managua. “Ortega’s diplomatic escalation against the European Union is yet another example of his international isolation and his authoritarian drift,” said the Spanish socialist. For the president of the European delegation in the Euro-Latin American Parliamentary Assembly (Eurolat), “only an inclusive dialogue with the support of the major players in the region will return the country to democratic standards.” Meanwhile, he assures in statements to EL PAÍS, “the European Parliament will continue to denounce the very serious violations of human rights and fundamental freedoms that the country lives and Nicaraguans suffer.”

