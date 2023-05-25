BIn the future, customers with an advanced notice will have less time to assert their rights arising from delays and train cancellations. In future, they will only have three months instead of a year to submit the application. Also, they are no longer entitled to compensation if their train is delayed due to extreme weather conditions or other “force majeure” reasons.

The reason for this is a new EU passenger rights regulation that will come into force on June 7th. However, Deutsche Bahn asserts that the new rules will not affect most customers because Deutsche Bahn has voluntarily decided to adopt more generous rules. “We have the most generous regulation in terms of passenger rights at Deutsche Bahn,” said Marketing Director Stefanie Berk. The group will keep it that way.

Even the shortening of the deadlines is not a problem for many customers, because 97 percent of people asserted their rights within the first three months. In addition, Berk promised that goodwill would continue to be exercised if the applications were submitted later.

For delays due to construction sites, the train must continue to stand straight

Passenger rights were restricted two years ago at the instigation of the member states because they wanted to put an end to rail companies being treated less favorably than airlines. This was met with fierce criticism from consumer groups, who feared that if passenger rights in the rail sector were ‘eroded’, European people’s confidence would dwindle.







According to the case law of the European Court of Justice, strict rules applied to the railway companies, which, like in Germany, are often state-owned. So far, they have had to pay for delays when people are involved in an accident, routes have to be closed due to police operations, or when cables or rails have been stolen. This is going to change.

However, the railway cannot hope to have to pay less, because most delays are due to construction sites and the poor rail infrastructure – and the railway must continue to be responsible for them.

Last year she had to process around 3.8 million applications. The company paid out the record sum of 92.7 million euros to its customers – more than twice as much as in 2021. At that time, however, significantly fewer people were traveling by train due to the corona pandemic, and the trains were also more punctual. In addition, refunds can now be processed much more easily via the Deutsche Bahn website or in the Navigator app.

However, the amount of the compensation will not change. In the case of delays of between one and two hours, train passengers will continue to be reimbursed a quarter of the fare, after that half.