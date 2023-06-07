The European Commission is considering the introduction of a mandatory ban on member countries to use the technologies offered by Huawei for the development and rollout of their 5G networks. This is what is learned from sources close to the dossier. The recommendations formulated by Brussels in 2020 to protect critical infrastructure from suppliers considered “high-risk” such as the Chinese giant were only implemented by a third of the Twenty-seven, the same sources point out. The EU commissioner, Thierry Breton, therefore reminded governments of the “urgency to act so as not to create serious vulnerabilities” to “collective security”.