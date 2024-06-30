The Dark Side of European Duties on Chinese Electric Cars, Economy Heading for Suicide

For Europe there is not only, just a stone’s throw away, the war in Ukraine with Putin which threatens to return to the post-1945 borders and the war in the middle eastno less devastating on the human, economic and political levels. There is, with a heavy impact that goes beyond the specific fact, the arm wrestling between Europe and China on duties on electric cars.

Last June 12th European Commission has introduced duties on European imports of electric vehicles produced in China. From July 4, therefore, it will be much less convenient to buy electric cars Made in China due to duties ranging from 17% to 38.1% (in addition to the 10% already in place) on electric four-wheelers produced in China where many “Western” cars are also made, especially in joint ventures.

The taxes imposed by Europe on China are a first “protectionist” response by the EU to protect its producers of the Old Continent from the Dragon’s competition, deemed to be “unfair” to say the least. Especially because the automotive market is “drugged”, given the constant and significant subsidies from the Chinese state to the local automotive industry. A delicate issue that goes beyond the specific electric car sector, with other countries already intervening with the introduction of anti-China tariffs very significant: from 100 percent in America to 40 percent in Türkiye.

These are not goat’s wool issues. In the sector of electric vehiclesaccording to data from the China Automobile Associationbetween January and May 2024, production and sales increased by 30.7 percent (for a total of 3.926 million vehicles produced) and 32.5 percent (equal to 3.895 million vehicles sold), respectively, with a market share approaching 34 percent. Mountains of money, employment, boost to the economy.

Today, European imports from China are largely made up of cars Tesla, Dacia And BMW (according to data from Transport & Environment), but it is expected that Chinese brands could reach 11 percent of the European electric vehicle market as early as 2024 and 20 percent in 2027.

The future on car duties risks entering a tunnel with no way out. The EU is still looking for a balanced solution. Also because China has already threatened counter-duties of 25% on cars Made in Europe and not only that. The new European duties will come into force, as mentioned, from the beginning of July, will be retroactive for three previous months and will last for five years.

However, there is an asterisk. To become definitive they will have to be ratified by the member states of the union before 2 November 2024, which is not a given given the internal disagreements, starting with that of the Germany and of Norway who are pushing to redefine a new EU-China agreement. In Europe, many companies are against these duties, from BMW to Mercedes, Volkswagen, Stellantis, Ferrari. Negotiations are open. What will happen?

It doesn’t suit anyone to break up. A suicide especially for Europe, beyond the importance of the automotive sector, taking into account that most of the products purchased by Europeans today are Made in China. Meanwhile, just to give a signal of response to the EU duties on electric cars, China has declared war on pig meat exported from European countries.

According to customs data, the EU accounts for more than half of China’s $6 billion in pork imports in 2023, with about a quarter of that coming from Spain. In the trade war between China and Europe over meat, other countries would gain, starting with South America, the USA and Russia. The fact remains that that of the car, in relation to electric vehiclesis just one of the sectors in which the EU, dazzled by the illusion of the free market, is passing to China not only significant specific market shares, but also a fair amount of European industrial reality, the basis of its economic security and its democracy.

The European industry, especially the automotive industry, is increasingly dependent on Made in China products, which are essential for green technologies, for ecological transitionstarting with solar panels, electric vehicles, batteries for such vehicles, wind turbines and so on in a logic that, if not modified, can lead to the economic suicide, precursor of the political one. Meanwhile, after the elections of 6-9 June, in Brussels they are busy with completely different things: nothing but Chinese cars!