It’s kind of yes, but no. A threat on another threat that will add or eliminate the tension that surrounds the contractual relationship of the European Commission with the pharmaceutical AstraZeneca. Hours after Ursula von der Leyen announced that the EU will block the delivery of doses of the vaccine to the United Kingdom from the two plants that the firm has in Belgium and the Netherlands if there is no “reciprocity” – that those produced on English soil arrive to Europe-, this Thursday Brussels sent a new message to the Anglo-Swedish company: it does not rule out taking it to court.

It does so with a “good faith” notice, activating an arbitration mechanism that would be prior to the presentation of the complaint that is contemplated in the contract itself and that aims to circumvent this judicial scenario. “We have to send a letter to AstraZeneca with which we want to initiate a dialogue to resolve the dispute,” said a community spokesperson.

The message itself is not new. Already last February, those responsible for the European Executive suggested that they had all the options on the table in the face of the continuous breaches of contract by the pharmaceutical company. But at the same time the threat was hidden by the need to avoid conflicts at a time of high risk due to the greater transmissibility of the new mutations of the virus.

THE AMOUNT: 300 Millions of doses must supply AstraZeneca to the EU, as agreed in August.

The letter requires the authorization of the 27 Member States, with which Brussels has already started consultations to “be able to send it quickly.” Then a period of at least twenty days will be opened for AstraZeneca to give explanations and a friendly solution to the conflict can be given. Otherwise, the Commission would choose to file a complaint with the Belgian courts against the company for breaching the contract signed last August, which provides for the delivery of 300 million doses. The announcement of the pharmaceutical company that the next quarter – key to accelerating the pace of immunization in Europe – will only be able to deliver 70 million has filled the patience of the community authorities.

Stability tests



As if that were not enough, the United Kingdom, a strong defender of the drug developed by Oxford-AstraZeneca, also suffers delays with the supply of this antiviral, in its case with the units that it must receive from one of the company’s factories in India: the Institute Serum. This center has the responsibility of producing one billion vials, but its export is conditional on the health needs of its own country, the third most affected by the virus in the world.

In addition, some experts fear that additional stability tests to be carried out on a batch of 1.7 million vaccines stored in the United Kingdom – and whose manufacturer has not been disclosed – will end up slowing down the immunization campaign on the islands. In this regard, the Minister of Health, Matt Hancock, tried this Thursday to allay fears. He admitted that serum availability “will be tighter” in April, but he was confident that this problem will not impact vaccination targets.

Hancock also warned the European Commission against imposing controls on the export of vaccines to the UK. “I am confident that the EU will respect the commitments and statements it has made, including President Von der Leyen, who said that no restrictions should be placed on companies when they are fulfilling their contractual responsibilities,” he said.