EU President Josep Borrell threatened to broaden sanctions in opposition to Belarus. Reported by Interfax…

“The EU reaffirms its willpower to impose sanctions on these liable for the violence, the suppression of peaceable protests and the rigging of election outcomes,” he stated.

Associated supplies “It is going to solely worsen” The chief of the Belarusian opposition Maria Kolesnikova – in regards to the will of the folks, the destiny of Lukashenko and Putin’s assist “She is a courageous lady” Lukashenko determined to expel the protest chief Kolesnikova from the nation and misplaced. How will their battle finish?

Borrell additionally expressed remorse about “the more and more open disregard for the rule of legislation in Belarus, particularly, the escalation of violence and the compelled expulsion of members of the Coordination Council [оппозиции республики]”.

The top of the European Union appealed to the Belarusian authorities with an enchantment to launch all illegally detained individuals, together with political prisoners, and to make sure that such “unlawful actions don’t proceed and don’t repeat.”

Of the seven members of the Presidium of the Coordination Council, six are both detained or are exterior Belarus. The author, Nobel Prize laureate in literature Svetlana Aleksievich stays at massive. The day earlier than, she appealed to the Russian intelligentsia and reproached them for inadequate assist of the protesters Belarusians.

For the fifth week in Belarus, mass protests have continued over the official outcomes of the presidential elections, based on which the incumbent head of state Alexander Lukashenko gained 80 % of the vote. The primary actions have been violently dispersed, seven thousand folks have been detained, it’s recognized about a number of useless. Many detainees spoke of torture and beatings in isolation wards.