Egypt This Tuesday achieved the support of the countries of the Arab League, the African Union, the European Union (EU) and the UN General Secretariat to its plan to rebuild the Gaza Strip and keep the Palestinian population there, as opposed to the projects defended by the US and Israel that They seek their permanent expulsion.

This support left the extraordinary summit of leaders of the Arab League that was held in the new Egyptian administrative capital, about 45 kilometers from Cairo. There were the UN Secretary General, António Gutérres; the president of the European Council, António Costa; and that of the African Union, the Angolan João Lourenço, among others.

This support is a support to the Egyptian government from Abdelfatah al Sisi, whose country, like Jordan, is besieged by Donald Trump’s pressures to accept hundreds of thousands of Palestinians in their respective territories for the US assume enclave control and make it “the Riviera de Oriente Middle” with the approval of Israel.

The Egyptian plan, now also from all the countries of the Arab League, provides for an investment of 53,000 million dollars (50,000 million euros) and more than five years of work divided into several phases. At first, a phase of “Early recovery” of six months in which 3,000 million dollars will be invested to carry out the initial work of desesty and enable seven areas to host more than 1.5 million Palestinians temporarily.

The first reconstruction phase It would last two years And it would cost 20,000 million dollars to delayed, restore some 60,000 residences “partially destroyed”, and build 200,000 new ones to give accommodation to 1.6 million people. It is also contemplated to install two water desalination stations, two drinking water deposits, two others for irrigation and two stations for wastewater treatment.

Two and a half years and another 30,000 million dollars will be necessary to complete the Second and last reconstruction phasein which it is expected to end the essential services networks. In total, the Gaza Strip will have some 460,000 housing units To house three million people.

All this will be managed by an independent committee formed by technocrats, while the Palestinian national authority receives training to handle the entire bureaucratic and safety apparatus in the strip. In security issues, the Plan plans to request from the UN Security Council to establish a contingent of international forces. Money for all this will be raised at a summit that will take place in Cairo in the coming weeks.





Explicit support

Both the UN and the European Union and the African Union showed their explicit support for the plan and announced that They would help you startwhile ensuring their rejection of the American proposal and its project that includes the forced expulsion of the Palestinians. Thus, Guterres said that the recovery and rehabilitation of the Gaza Strip goes through rejecting “Any form of ethnic cleaning”in addition to ensuring that the territory remains as “integral part of a sovereign, independent and democratic Palestinian state”.

Guterres said that “the true pillars to recover Gaza will be Something more than concrete and steel. They will be dignity, self -determination and security. That means being faithful to the foundations of international law. It means rejecting any form of ethnic cleaning. And it means to forge a political solution. “For its part, Costa said the EU supported the initiative and that it was ready to provide “concrete” support to the plan In search of a solution of “two states, where Palestine and Israel can live side by side in peace and security and free of the threat of terrorism.”

The SISI collected with this what he requested at the beginning of the meeting, the “regional and international support that is key to rebuilding the nation (Palestine) and Maintain Earth survival“However, and despite the explicit rejection of Trump’s plan, the Arab president said” firmly “that the US president is a leader” capable of carrying out his mission and that his sincere desire is that of dispell regional tensions“. The president of the Palestinian authority, Mahmud Abás, also urged Trump to support the Arab plan against the” irresponsible and inhuman “displacement of the Palestinians of their lands.





“Eliminate the effects of aggression”

For its part, the Islamic resistance movement (Hamas) on Tuesday has your approval to the plan. “We have repeatedly underlined our support for what serves the interests of our Palestinian people to eliminate the effects of aggression and the war of extermination directed against our people and our land,” Hamas said in a statement collected by Filastinrelated to the group.

The Palestinian group has also transferred its Support for the creation of the Community Support Committeein charge of “supervising the relief, reconstruction and governance efforts in Gaza”, alluding to a temporary administrative body outlined by the Arab League after its meeting in Cairo. Hamas has indicated that the call of the Arab League to meet the phases of the agreement reached between the Islamist group and Israel represents “Political support for the Palestinian people” and a form of “pressure” on Israeli authorities to prevent it from breaking or modifying the agreement.





On the other hand, with respect to the initiative of the Arab League to ask the United Nations Security Council to send a peace force to Gaza, Hamas has stressed that it is an issue that is an issue that It must be consulted “to all factions and the Palestinian authority” Before allowing it. “We underline the need to force the criminal enemy to respect their commitments by virtue of the high fire agreement, and we ask that unified and practical Arab measures be adopted that force them to apply the terms of the agreement, and that it is pressed to facilitate help, relief and refuge, and to begin the negotiations of the second phase,” Hamas has riveted.