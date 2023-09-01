“Meloni and his government with Lega and Forza Italia are doing exactly the opposite of what they said during the electoral campaign”





“Who really governs Italy?”. To ask, and to answer, is Mark Rizzocandidate for the presidency of the Province of Trento with Popular Sovereign Democracy, interviewed by Affaritaliani.it.

“The question that many voters will have legitimately asked themselves is that relating to who really governs our country. Even if we want to “think badly”, we can highlight that transformationism has been one of the fundamental diseases that have undermined Italy since the last century to date, but, excluding the PD which by vocation is the party that follows the globalist and liberal elites, both the Five Stars movement yesterday, be today there Melons and his government with Lega and Forza Italia are doing exactly the opposite of what they said during the electoral campaign”.

Subscribe to the newsletter

