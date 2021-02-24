Europe has decided to avoid a massive destruction of companies and jobs by the pandemic, even if the price is high debt. And given the growing financing needs, most of the EU partners want to close the fiscal gap caused by large multinationals, especially technology companies, leave on their farms. The Twenty-seven will resurrect this Thursday the draft directive that requires companies to publish the benefits and taxes they pay country by country and their activity in jurisdictions considered opaque. According to diplomatic sources, the text, which was blocked by 12 countries in 2019, already has enough support to move forward.

The European Union is looking for formulas to curb the fiscal creativity of the managers of large corporations. Brussels hopes that the new winds of cooperation with Washington will make it possible to unblock a global corporate tax reform, which is being negotiated within the framework of the OECD and which will entail a tax relocation of 100 billion dollars (82 billion euros). Until that agreement is reached, the EU wants to put pressure on multinationals to pay taxes wherever they do business.

The European Commission launched in 2006 a proposal for a directive so that large corporations have to carry out a striptease fiscal. According to this text, corporations operating in the single market that invoice more than 750 million euros per year must publish the benefits they obtain and the Corporation taxes they pay, country by country. This information, until now only in the hands of the treasury of each State, must be made public in an exercise of transparency that seeks to show where these companies are taxed. In addition, multinationals must also detail their activities in countries that are on the black list of tax havens in the EU.

The Industry Ministers of the Twenty-seven will return to examine that folder on Thursday at the Competitiveness Council, which will take place via videoconference. And on this occasion, there are a majority of countries to carry it out. The proposal – which from the beginning has been firmly supported by Spain, Italy and France – was already examined and voted on at the end of 2019, when it met with the refusal of 12 countries, especially Luxembourg, Ireland, Cyprus, Malta or Sweden .

Those countries argued that the legal basis of the proposal was wrong, since it was not an issue about industry, but about taxation. The difference between one thing or another is abysmal: the measure requires the unlikely unanimity of the Twenty-seven to be approved in the Council of Finance Ministers (Ecofin), while in the forum that brings together the Industry Ministers it needs a qualified majority –55% of the member countries that represent 65% of the population. According to diplomatic sources, the current EU presidency, which this semester falls to Portugal, already has the numbers. “There are still some countries that are resisting, but others that had doubts will support the proposal when they see that there is already a majority,” these sources maintain.

Changes in the text

“During the Competitiveness Council, the ministers will have to evaluate the agreed proposal, which integrates changes in the original text”, affirm other consulted diplomatic sources, who celebrate the attempt to carry out the text “after five years of negotiations in the council and a stalemate of more than a year ”. The main changes are in the introduction of the legal text, where it is emphasized on several occasions that the purpose of this exercise is to provide “transparency” and “responsibility” to calm the spirits among the partners most benefited by the fiscal pirouettes of large corporations.

The same sources explained that the discussion of the ministers should serve to clinch a job that has been done for weeks at a technical level. However, Industry incumbents will not yet vote on the proposal on Thursday as it is a videoconference council. In the event that the EU presidency concludes that the agreement is possible, the file will be sent to the next meeting of ambassadors from each country so that they can formalize their support. Diplomatic sources maintained that this issue will not be put on the representatives’ agenda until the debate between ministers is over. Once approved, the text must be negotiated with the European Parliament.