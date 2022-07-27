The European justice rejected on Wednesday the request of the Russian information chain RT France (former Russia Today) to annul the suspension of its diffusion within the framework of the sanctions of the European Union against Russia, which immediately promised retaliation against the Western media.

In his decision, which may be appealed, the Court of Justice of the European Union argues among others that the “temporary ban” does not “call into question” freedom of expression “as such”contrary to what was stated by the Russian state media, sanctioned after Moscow’s invasion of Ukraine.

We are going to take similar pressure measures against the Western media.

“We are going to take similar pressure measures against Western media outlets working in our country. We are also not going to let them work in our country,” Kremlin spokesman Dmitri Peskov told reporters on Wednesday.

Accused of being an instrument of “disinformation” by the Kremlin, the media Sputnik and RT, which includes its francophone version RT France) were banned from broadcasting in the EU from March 2, both on television and on the Internet, after an agreement among the Twenty-Seven shortly after the start of the war.

The French situation is particular, since, since the suspension of RT in Germany at the end of 2021, France was the only EU Member State that had an RT subsidiary on its territory.

In its ruling on Wednesday, the court considered that “RT France’s limitations on freedom of expression (…) are proportionate, as appropriate and necessary, for the purposes pursued”; that is, to prevent “propaganda” in favor of “the military aggression of the Ukraine by the Russian Federation” through “broadcasts transmitted on television and the Internet by a medium entirely financed by the Russian state”.

These measures, “provided they are temporary and reversible, do not disproportionately affect the essential content of RT France’s freedom of enterprise.”

