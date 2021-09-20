The European Union wants to support human rights projects all over the world with 119.5 million euros.

Brussels – The European Union wants to support human rights projects around the world with 119.5 million euros. The European Commission announced on Monday that the EU will not stand idly by the dismantling of democracy, the increase in human rights violations, inequality, intolerance, prejudice and discrimination. Around 100 million euros are to go to civil society organizations, democracy activists and human rights activists in 116 countries.

In addition, the Office of the United Nations High Commissioner for Human Rights is to receive 4.8 million euros and the Global Campus of Human Rights, a network of one hundred universities, 4.9 million euros. According to the Commission, between 2021 and 2027 financial resources amounting to 1.562 billion euros will be made available for human rights and democracy within the framework of European development cooperation. (dpa)