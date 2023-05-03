BRUSSELS. Five hundred million euros of EU resources to produce one million artillery ammunition and ground-to-ground ammunition, as well as missiles, a year. This is the formula of the European Commission to help Ukraine and secure Europe. With a specific proposal for a regulation, the EU executive intends to stimulate the war industry of the old continent, to follow up on the commitments to support Kiev and relaunch “made in EU” production. Because, explains the Commissioner for Industry, “the conflict in Ukraine puts our production capacity under pressure”. It is a question of supplying the EU’s ammunition stocks to the Eastern partner under Russian attack and replenishing the affected and reduced twelve-star stocks. Parliament and the Council are asked to quickly examine and approve the legislative proposal, to bring it into force immediately.

The proposed regulation is called “Act in Support of Ammunition Production”, but in English – Act in Support of Ammunition Production – the acronym (Asap) is the same acronym used to indicate the need to hurry (As Soon As Possible, as soon as possible). Indeed, the proposal for a regulation is temporary. In Brussels’ idea it should remain in force until 30 June 2025. Half a billion will therefore be mobilized from the common budget of the Union (260 million from the European defense fund and 240 million from Edirpa, the EU instrument for joint defense procurement) to convert a part of the European economy from a peace economy to a war economy. “Current production in the Union’s defense sector is adapted to peacetime”, underlines the Community executive in its proposal. “There is a war on the European continent,” stresses Breton. Russia’s aggression against Ukraine “has changed the paradigm”, he admits and now the challenge for companies in the sector is “to deal with an increase in demand in the ammunition and missile sector, which requires them to produce more and faster” .

European co-financing at 40%

To hurry, the Commission is proposing various parameters. The total investment is around one billion euros. The EU puts half of the funds on the plate, ready to co-finance 40% of the production of much-needed ammunition. 60% of the costs will be shared between governments and businesses. In the case of consortia of companies between different States, further bonuses are envisaged, and another 10% of European co-financing will be triggered for those who decide to produce with priority. A project also open to Norway, Iceland, Lichtenstein.

War economy, working at a fast pace

In order to “proceed expeditiously” with much-needed war production, exceptional changes are also made to labor rights. In particular, “Member States may decide to make use of or to encourage companies operating in the relevant defense products sector to make use of the derogations” to the Directive on the organization of working time in order to allow for the extension of work, and facilitate the continuity of production in the sector of relevant defense products, “if they deem it necessary”. It means working in a continuous cycle, ignoring shifts and schedules, but going on to the bitter end. A delicate issue, so much so that Breton wants to underline that “we don’t want to change workers’ rights”, but the situation is such as to require paradigm shifts also in the field of production.

The knot of inflation

The Commission’s proposal for a regulation contains in itself the challenge of inflation. Because the 500 million euro commitment is “at current” prices, not constant. It means that an increase in the cost of production and living could gnaw at the purchasing power and support for businesses in the sector. In that case it will be necessary to identify the tools to find the missing difference.

The European Commission undertakes to prepare an evaluation report by 30 June 2024 and send it to the EU Parliament and Council, to take stock of the situation and define how to proceed further. In this exercise, the Community executive can present proposals for appropriate modifications to ensure that objectives, strategies, and commitments to support Kiev are respected.

Special powers of the Commission

The ASAP introduces the possibility for the Commission, in exceptional circumstances, to require a company to accept or prioritize an order of defense products critical to procurement (priority order). This intervention by the Community executive will be triggered, in particular, if at least three Member States, which have entered into or are considering entering into an agreement for the joint procurement of relevant defense products or if the Member State which has procured or is considering enter into contracts for the purpose of transferring relevant purchased defense products to Ukraine, are facing “serious difficulties in placing the order or in performing the contract” due to shortages or serious risks of shortages of defense products critics.

War mobility

In a Europe of peace that falls back into the logic of war, the EU is pursuing a mobility policy in parallel that allows for a better movement of military means. It is a different proposal from the ammunition plan, but which is announced at the same time, practically at the same time. The Commission is making €790 million available, through the Connecting Europe Facility for integrated transport networks programme, for investments in military mobility and infrastructure projects facilitating the transport of troops and equipment along its main transport axes.

“Russia’s military aggression against Ukraine has confirmed that we need to continue improving the capacity of transportation infrastructure, such as roads, bridges and railways, in order to enable our armed forces and their equipment to move smoothly within of the EU», explains the Commissioner for Transport Adina Vălean, who is calling the Member States together. They are asked to present, as quickly as possible, projects that respond to these needs for the movement of men and vehicles.