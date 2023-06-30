The leaders of the EU countries cautiously condemned the deliberate destruction of the Kakhovka hydroelectric power station (HPP), while not naming those responsible for the incident. This follows from the results of the EU summit in Brussels, published on June 29 on the official website organizations.

“The European Council condemns in the strongest possible terms the deliberate destruction of the Kakhovka hydroelectric dam,” the statement said following a discussion of the conflict in Ukraine.

The EU acknowledged that the destruction of the dam has serious “humanitarian, environmental, agricultural and economic consequences”, and also threatens the safety of the Zaporozhye nuclear power plant (ZNPP).

In this regard, at the summit they once again expressed their readiness to provide all possible support to Ukraine.

The terrorist act at the Kakhovskaya hydroelectric power station was committed on the night of June 6, which led to an uncontrolled discharge of water. As a result, dozens of settlements, including Kherson and New Kakhovka, were almost completely flooded.

On the fact of the destruction of the Kakhovskaya hydroelectric power station and the flooding of territories, the Investigative Committee of the Russian Federation opened a criminal case on a terrorist attack.

On June 21, the head of the Ministry of Emergency Situations, Alexander Kurenkov, reported to Russian President Vladimir Putin that as a result of the terrorist attack, 2,000 people were saved and more than 8,000 were evacuated. Kurenkov added that 1,935 people are in 21 temporary accommodation centers, they are provided with the necessary assistance, food and basic necessities are provided.

On June 24, the acting governor of the Kherson region, Volodymyr Saldo, announced that almost 60% of households in the region that were flooded as a result of the destruction of the station had already been freed from water.

On June 26, emergency services reported the discovery of two bodies at the site of the breakthrough of the Kakhovskaya hydroelectric power station. This brings the total death toll from the attack to 48.

Kakhovskaya HPP is the sixth and lowest station on the Dnieper. It closes the Dnieper cascade. The waters of the Kakhovka reservoir feed the arid regions of the Kherson region and the Crimean peninsula.