At a meeting with the Belarusian opposition leader Svetlana Tichanovskaya on Monday, EU Foreign Affairs Representative Josep Borrell said he was “really impressed by the courage and perseverance” of the Belarusians and especially the women who have been demonstrating for weeks against the election fraud of President Alexander Lukashenko. Conversely, those Belarusians who are trying to maintain the protest these days are unlikely to be impressed by the European Union. The Community gives a weak picture when it comes to the question of whether sanctions should be imposed on Belarusian regime supporters.

It was always clear that after the election fraud in August, the EU would not support the protest movement with the same amount of energy as it did in Ukraine. It is therefore all the more urgent for the community to at least impose sanctions against those individuals in the Lukashenko area who are responsible for election manipulation and violence against demonstrators.

But the EU is not up to even this task. The government of EU member Cyprus is blocking sanctions against Belarus because it wants to force the community to take a hard line against Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan. If the accounts of Belarusian lawbreakers are frozen, it is argued in Nicosia, then, if you please, further penalties will be imposed on those involved in the controversial Turkish gas wells near Cyprus.

Cyprus is making a crude blackmail attempt

Such a link between the untenable conditions in Belarus and the gas dispute in the eastern Mediterranean cannot be substantiated. If Nicosia insists on such a joint, it is rather a crude attempt at blackmail. On top of that, Ursula von der Leyen can feel confirmed. The head of the commission has just called for the unanimity rule to be abandoned in matters of sanctions. Such a step would be overdue. If the EU wants to be taken as a geopolitical actor in its immediate neighborhood, it must end the veto power of individual member states.