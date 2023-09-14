Russian businessmen are no longer called oligarchs in EU documents

In documents of the Council of the European Union regarding the inclusion of Russian citizens and companies in the sanctions list, businessmen from Russia are no longer called oligarchs. This follows from the new regulationsapproved by the organization.

In particular, such wording no longer appears in the information justifying the introduction of personal sanctions against Alisher Usmanov, Pyotr Aven, Roman Abramovich, Viktor Rashnikov, Vyacheslav Kantor and Oleg Deripaska. Instead of the expression “oligarch,” the document contains the phrase “leading businessperson.”

Similar changes were made to the description of the meeting of Russian President Vladimir Putin with representatives of large companies in the Kremlin on February 24, 2022 – “meeting of oligarchs” was replaced by “meeting of leading businessmen.”

A number of businessmen who challenged EU sanctions in court emphasized that they are not oligarchs. This was also denied by the Chairman of the Board of Directors of the Magnitogorsk Iron and Steel Works, Viktor Rashnikov, but the EU Court earlier in September refused to lift sanctions against the Russian billionaire.

The EU Council also updated the motivation part for some persons on the sanctions list, including two criteria for introducing personal restrictions. Thus, the main owner of Severstal, Alexey Mordashov, is described in documents both as a “leading businessman” and as a “businessman representing an industry that is a significant source of income for the state.”

The motivation for sanctions against Andrei Melnichenko has also changed. The new regulations indicate that he “continues to control the large fertilizer producer EuroChem group and the coal company SUEK” despite the fact that from March 9, 2022 he transferred his shares in the companies to his wife Alexandra Melnichenko. Previously, the EU Council named him as the former owner of two companies. Representative of Andrey Melnichenko in conversation with RBC stated that he could not comment on the reasons that the EU authorities used to change the wording.

Earlier it was reported that the European Union did not extend sanctions against three Russian businessmen – former head of Ozon Alexander Shulgin, co-owner of Northgas Farkhad Akhmedov and head of the ESN group Grigory Berezkin.