European Commissioner Wojciechowski said he does not approve of free trade with Ukraine

European Commissioner for Agriculture Janusz Wojciechowski opposed the extension of the free trade regime with Ukraine. This is what he's talking about stated in an interview with RMF FM.

He called his main task for 2024 the development of regulations that would regulate this issue and introduce sufficiently strong protective provisions. “This is necessary so that there is no crisis associated with excess supply,” Woitsekhovsky explained.

It is noted that the EU Commissioner for Agriculture sent a letter on this issue to the head of the European Commission, Ursula von der Leyen.

Earlier, member of the French Parliament Emmanuel Taché de la Pagerie said that the growing share of imports of agricultural products, in particular from Ukraine, creates an unfair situation in the French market. He stressed that farmers are “expressing their deep disappointment” with the government's strategy, which they consider a failure.